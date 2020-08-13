Image caption A 36-year-man has been charged with causing serious injury by dangerous driving

A teenager is in a critical condition after a crash between a taxi and a car in Cardiff.

Five people were taken to the University Hospital of Wales after the collision at 23:08 BST on 30 July.

South Wales Police said it involved a Volkswagen Caddy Taxi and a Volvo on the A4161, Canton.

The force said a 16-year-old girl, who was a passenger in the Volvo, remained in hospital in a critical condition.

A 36-year-man, from the Cardiff area, has been charged with causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

The collision happened on the A4161 at the junction between Lansdowne Road and Cowbridge Road East.

The force is investigating and has appealed for anyone with information to get in touch.