A 28-year-old man has died after a crash on his motorbike in Denbighshire.

North Wales Police said the rider, from Merseyside, crashed the blue and white Suzuki machine on the A494 close to Pentre Smithy, near Ruthin, at about 16:00 BST on Wednesday.

The force said passers-by and police officers carried out CPR before he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are investigating and have appealed for witnesses.