Wales weather: Lightning strikes house and homes flooded
Lightning has struck a house in Wrexham, blowing out power sockets and setting fire to a curtain.
North Wales Fire and Rescue Service was called to Sunnyview in Gwersyllt at 19:45 BST on Wednesday after neighbours spotted smoke following a strike.
It is thought a bolt struck an aerial on the outside of the house and entered the house wiring, damaging switches and sockets.
Elsewhere in Wales, fire crews dealt with flooding incidents.
On Wednesday an extreme weather warning was issued by the Met Office, which expired at 22:59 BST, although a yellow warning covering Wales remains in place until Monday.
Homes were flooded in Rhayader, Powys.
The first 999 call was received from the town at 18:24 BST and then further calls came in over the following hour.
The Mid and West Wales fire service said it was also asked to attend some other isolated incidents across mid Wales.
Fire crews were also called to some minor flooding incidents around Wrexham and Llangollen in Denbighshire.