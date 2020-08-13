Image copyright @ksctizzard Image caption The moment lightning struck a house was captured by a neighbour

Lightning has struck a house in Wrexham, blowing out power sockets and setting fire to a curtain.

North Wales Fire and Rescue Service was called to Sunnyview in Gwersyllt at 19:45 BST on Wednesday after neighbours spotted smoke following a strike.

It is thought a bolt struck an aerial on the outside of the house and entered the house wiring, damaging switches and sockets.

Elsewhere in Wales, fire crews dealt with flooding incidents.

Image caption This lightning strike was captured over Wrexham on Wednesday evening

On Wednesday an extreme weather warning was issued by the Met Office, which expired at 22:59 BST, although a yellow warning covering Wales remains in place until Monday.

Homes were flooded in Rhayader, Powys.

The first 999 call was received from the town at 18:24 BST and then further calls came in over the following hour.

Image copyright Haydn Dawe Image caption This shot of lightning was captured over Newport's Transporter Bridge

The Mid and West Wales fire service said it was also asked to attend some other isolated incidents across mid Wales.

Fire crews were also called to some minor flooding incidents around Wrexham and Llangollen in Denbighshire.