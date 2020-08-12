Image copyright Getty Images

Personal information of people who left comments about local planning issues on Flintshire council's website was hacked, bosses have admitted.

A summary of people's comments had been made viewable on the website but their personal details were redacted.

However, "a conscious effort has been made to remove that protection by someone accessing our website", the council said.

Those affected have been contacted, the authority has confirmed.

It said the documents were removed from public view after the breach was spotted within three hours of being published.

A "small number" of records were revealed where people had left comments in its Local Development Plan (LDP), the council said.

It sets out proposals for things like preferred new housing sites.

Chief officer governance Gareth Owens said: "The council is also aware that personal details of a number of individuals have been posted online by those who may have obtained it, or others.

"We believe the republishing of this material is illegal and have provided evidence of the alleged offence to the Information Commissioner's Office.

"We apologise to all affected by this incident.

"The software used to protect these details was not adequate, and more robust software has already been sourced to ensure the redacted information is securely protected when the documents are re-published shortly."