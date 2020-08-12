Wales

Swansea University fire: Emergency services tackle blaze at Bay campus

  • 12 August 2020
Swansea University fire
Image caption The fire is visible from nearby roads

A fire has broken out at Swansea University's bay campus.

Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service sent five appliances to the scene, including a water bowser and aerial appliance.

The university tweeted to say the fire had broken out in the engineering department and officials were co-operating with fire officers.

Its £450m bay campus opened in 2015 near the border between Neath Port Talbot and Swansea council areas.
Image caption The fire happened at the university's engineering department

