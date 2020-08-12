Swansea University fire: Emergency services tackle blaze at Bay campus
- 12 August 2020
A fire has broken out at Swansea University's bay campus.
Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service sent five appliances to the scene, including a water bowser and aerial appliance.
The university tweeted to say the fire had broken out in the engineering department and officials were co-operating with fire officers.
Its £450m bay campus opened in 2015 near the border between Neath Port Talbot and Swansea council areas.