Image caption The fire is visible from nearby roads

A fire has broken out at Swansea University's bay campus.

Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service sent five appliances to the scene, including a water bowser and aerial appliance.

The university tweeted to say the fire had broken out in the engineering department and officials were co-operating with fire officers.

Its £450m bay campus opened in 2015 near the border between Neath Port Talbot and Swansea council areas.