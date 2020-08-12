Image caption Ben Thomas reported for BBC Wales Today and the Welsh language news service for young people before becoming a pastor

A former BBC presenter and church minister has been remanded in custody at his own request after admitting sexual offences against children and adults.

Ben Thomas, 44, from Flintshire, admitted 40 offences, including indecent assaults and voyeurism.

The offences happened in north Wales, Shropshire, London, and Romania.

Thomas had been bailed until sentencing, due to take place on 29 September.

Judge Niclas Parry had told him when he admitted the charges in July: "The inevitable sentence is a significant custodial sentence."

Image caption Thomas had worked on Wales Today and Ffeil, the Welsh language news programme for young people

Thomas worked for BBC Wales as a reporter and a presenter on Ffeil, the Welsh language news programme for young people.

He left the BBC in 2005 to preach on the streets of London, before returning to Wales in 2008 as pastor of the Criccieth Family Church in Gwynedd.