Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The alarm was raised at Cemaes Bay just before 15:00 on Tuesday

An 81-year-old woman who was pulled from the sea off Anglesey has died.

Beverley Addyman, from Wallasey, Merseyside, was found in the water at Cemaes Bay at about 14:45 BST on Tuesday and taken to hospital in Bangor.

Coastguards, a rescue helicopter and ambulance crews were all involved in the operation.

North West Wales Coroner's Office confirmed the death and said a post-mortem examination would take place.