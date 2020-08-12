Anglesey rescue: Woman pulled from the sea off coast dies
- 12 August 2020
An 81-year-old woman who was pulled from the sea off Anglesey has died.
Beverley Addyman, from Wallasey, Merseyside, was found in the water at Cemaes Bay at about 14:45 BST on Tuesday and taken to hospital in Bangor.
Coastguards, a rescue helicopter and ambulance crews were all involved in the operation.
North West Wales Coroner's Office confirmed the death and said a post-mortem examination would take place.