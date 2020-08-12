Man trampled by cows in Tywyn 'seriously' hurt
- 12 August 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has been seriously hurt being trampled by cows in north Wales.
The Coastguard Rescue 936 helicopter collected him from the Tywyn area of Gwynedd shortly after 10:25 BST, West Midlands Ambulance Service said.
The patient, who was described as middle aged, was flown to Lyme Valley Country Park in Stoke-on-Trent where the helicopter landed at about 11:00.
He was then taken to the major trauma centre at the Royal Stoke University Hospital by road ambulance.