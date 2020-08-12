Wales

Man trampled by cows in Tywyn 'seriously' hurt

  • 12 August 2020
HM Coastguard helicopter Image copyright HM Coastguard
Image caption A Coastguard helicopter took the man from Gwynedd to Stoke-on-Trent

A man has been seriously hurt being trampled by cows in north Wales.

The Coastguard Rescue 936 helicopter collected him from the Tywyn area of Gwynedd shortly after 10:25 BST, West Midlands Ambulance Service said.

The patient, who was described as middle aged, was flown to Lyme Valley Country Park in Stoke-on-Trent where the helicopter landed at about 11:00.

He was then taken to the major trauma centre at the Royal Stoke University Hospital by road ambulance.

