Image copyright HM Coastguard Image caption A Coastguard helicopter took the man from Gwynedd to Stoke-on-Trent

A man has been seriously hurt being trampled by cows in north Wales.

The Coastguard Rescue 936 helicopter collected him from the Tywyn area of Gwynedd shortly after 10:25 BST, West Midlands Ambulance Service said.

The patient, who was described as middle aged, was flown to Lyme Valley Country Park in Stoke-on-Trent where the helicopter landed at about 11:00.

He was then taken to the major trauma centre at the Royal Stoke University Hospital by road ambulance.