Thousands of students are getting A-level grades in Wales, amid major last minute changes to results.

Exams were cancelled due to coronavirus with grades being calculated using teachers' estimates and a formula to standardise results across schools.

But an outcry in Scotland after thousands were downgraded sparked changes in other parts of the UK.

Welsh pupils have now been promised their grades cannot be no lower than their earlier AS grades.

The 11th hour move on Wednesday followed similar announcements by ministers in England and Scotland.

Education Minister Kirsty Williams said she had to make sure that those changes did not disadvantage Welsh students, and so she was giving a guarantee that a final A-level grade cannot be lower than a pupil's AS grade

"This will mean - and I have received assurances from Ucas and universities - that students can speak with confidence to their prospective universities regarding their A-level grades," Ms Williams added.

A-level top grades in Wales A and A* results - including 2020 estimate

What has been the problem?

The qualifications watchdog found that the estimated grades by teachers had been too generous in Wales.

If you look at the last 10 years, usually about a quarter of grades are at the top - last year it was around 27%, when record numbers of pupils got A and A*s.

But Qualifications Wales found if it had gone along with the estimates for this summer then more than 40% would have been A and A* grades.

The watchdog said that was "generous". So aiming to keep the integrity of the qualifications - for the sake of employers and universities - and to be fair to students, Qualifications Wales revised the results.

It said the majority of students would get the same as the original assessment grade while the remainder would get a lower grade, with a "small proportion" getting grades two levels or more lower than the assessment.

The watchdog says it has also been monitoring to ensure the exams are fair in terms of disadvantaged groups and gender gaps.

But these are extraordinary times, with schools closed and pupils unable to sit the exams they had worked for.

Once ministers in England and Scotland had stepped in to overrule the usual exam moderation practices it was inevitable that Wales would have to follow suit.

Education expert Gareth Evans, from the University of Wales Trinity Saint David, said some students would still wonder if they might have performed better than expected.

"While it will doubtless be of some comfort to those who performed well at the halfway stage of their A-levels, it will be of scant consolation to those pinning their hopes on boosting scores at the end of the course," he said.

"Issues with the artificial moderation of grades allocated by teachers remains. The right of pupils to challenge their grades as appropriate is absolutely essential."

Why is Wales different to Scotland and England?

In Wales, AS exams taken earlier were cited as reliable evidence towards estimating A-level performance.

Qualifications Wales has also been pointed out that there are differences in how A-level courses are designed and also the data used to calculate the grades.

In Scotland, the row over the downgrading of results for Higher exams has affected 75,000 pupils, with claims the method unfairly penalised pupils at schools which had historically not performed as well.

The Scottish government has now promised all pupils would get the grades predicted by teachers.

In England, pupils have now been promised their final results will be no lower than their mock exams - with an option in the appeal system of a resit brought forward to the autumn.

A key difference between Wales and England is that English pupils will be able to resit in the autumn if they are unhappy with their grades.

There are no exams for Welsh pupils in October, although the usual GCSE Maths, Welsh and English exams are due to go ahead in November.

How will pupils get their results?

Many pupils will be receiving their A-level, AS, BTEC and Welsh Bacc results in schools and colleges but with social distancing and safety measures in place.

Other schools will be providing results via email or phone calls.

But most pupils will have the opportunity to make appointments to discuss results with teachers should they want to.

Swansea Council said schools had chosen to release the results in different ways and "these will be directly communicated with pupils and their families".

"Some schools will be providing the results in the usual way with pupils attending school at staggered times to ensure physical distancing," the council said.

"Others, particularly with large numbers, will provide the results directly to their pupils electronically".

Monmouthshire said its secondary schools would be sharing results electronically and then providing advice and support to students in socially-distanced appointments or virtually.

On Anglesey, schools planned to provide results on site, "while protecting the health and safety of staff and learners".

Students who have applied for a university place may get confirmation of whether they have got their grades before getting confirmation of grades.

Can I appeal?

Qualifications Wales has been asked to quickly make any relevant adjustments to the appeals process and liaise with other exam regulators.

Its advice to pupils getting results is:

If your A-level grade is the same or higher than your AS level, then no action is required.

If the grade is lower it will be replaced with the same grade as that received for the AS level - and revised grades will be issued by WJEC as soon as possible.

If needed, students can contact their prospective university to advise them of the change.

As things stand, appeals have to be made through a school or college, rather than direct to the WJEC exam board - and there are limited grounds. These are restricted to the process - such as the exam board using the wrong data to calculate a final grade.

It will not allow schools and colleges to rethink their estimated grades or ranking of pupils. If other mistakes are highlighted through an appeal, the other pupils affected will not see their grades lowered, the exam board has said.

There has been concern about how the "standardisation" process looks at schools and colleges' previous results.

In Wales, this does not apply to the process for A-levels, the Welsh Bacc and some GCSEs where you already have a lot of hard data from previous assessment - such as AS levels - to work from.

But average results from 2017-19 are taken into account when standardising most GCSEs. Schools could appeal to the WJEC if they think there were significant circumstances or events in those previous years which might bring the average down.

However, currently there is no scope for pupils to appeal against the grade they were given by their school or college - the Centre Assessment Grade (CAG).

If pupils have concerns about bias or discrimination in allocating those grades, they can appeal to the WJEC and a process similar to a malpractice complaint would be followed, but those are expected to be rare.

In other years there can be requests for exam scripts to be reviewed, but this is obviously not an option when no exams have been taken.

The minister has announced, however, that the appeal process will be free for all students.

Qualifications Wales has set a 17 September deadline for initial reviews and then a 42-day deadline for appeals to be dealt with by the WJEC exam board. A further independent review is possible.