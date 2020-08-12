Image copyright Dai Jones (left) and Charlie Bartlett (right) Image caption Angel sharks caught off the Wales coast in the 1960s and 1970s

Environmentalists are collecting DNA data and working with the fishing community to stop one of the world's rarest sharks vanishing from Wales.

A five-year plan has been put in place to save the angel shark after the species became critically endangered.

Numbers of the flat-bodied sharks have dwindled because of fishing.

Now Natural Resources Wales has an action plan to try to stop the sharks from dying out, by studying their DNA and working with the fishing community.

The sharks - which are not dangerous to humans - have previously been seen in the Bristol Channel and Cardigan Bay and officials have launched the Wales Angel Shark Action Plan.

Image copyright Wales News Service Image caption The sharks are not dangerous to humans

Joanna Barker, of Zoological Society of London, said: "The launch of this action plan is a vital step to safeguard the future of angel sharks in Wales.

"This species has significant scientific and cultural importance to Wales and is listed as the fifth most evolutionarily distinct and globally endangered shark in the world, representing a distinct branch of the tree of life."

Ben Wray, marine ecologist at Natural Resources Wales, said: "It's hugely exciting that we still have an angel shark population here in Wales.

"What's vital now is that we build on what we've learned so far and improve our understanding further to make sure that this rare shark is safeguarded - both now and in the future."

Project co-ordinator Jake Davies said: "Priority actions can start next month.

"This will include a systematic environmental DNA study in North Cardigan Bay to understand angel shark presence throughout the year, continued work with the fishing community and inspiring coastal communities in Wales with the Angels of Wales eBook."