Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Only 11 organs were transplanted in Wales between April and July

Transplant patients are being told by the Renal Association and Kidney Care UK to "ignore government advice" about ceasing to shield in Wales.

About 130,000 people with underlying health conditions will no longer be asked to stay indoors from Sunday.

But bodies representing transplant patients say those on the waiting list, or who have had surgery in the past three months, should keep shielding.

The Welsh Government said those patients should consult their doctor.

Image caption According to Fiona Loud there is no extra help available for people who need or have received a transplant

Fiona Loud, Kidney Care UK's chief executive, said: "People who continue to be clinically vulnerable deserve all the protection they can get from the government and people who have been lucky enough to have a transplant, they need to continue to shield.

"They need to completely self-isolate to look after that precious kidney and the chance they've been given."

'It's been tough'

Three weeks ago, Carwyn Jones from Pont Sian, Ceredigion, got the call to travel to University Hospital Wales as there was a potential donor for the double transplant he needs.

But someone on the ward tested positive for Covid-19 and the unit was closed, while the organs Mr Jones was due to receive were given to another patient.

Image caption Carwyn Jones has been waiting for a double transplant for two years

"It has been tough. Having to stay in when I'm used to going out, seeing friends and family or going to work. But I have to do it for my health," said the 33-year-old.

A Welsh Government spokesperson said: "Patients awaiting or who have received transplant, and are concerned about ending shielding, should consult their clinician or transplant team for advice."