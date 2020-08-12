Thunderstorms: Weather warning covers whole of Wales
- 12 August 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Further severe thunderstorms have been forecast for the whole of Wales, which could bring flooding, power cuts and road closures.
The Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms, covering all of Wales for the whole of Wednesday and Thursday.
It said thunderstorms could bring lightening strikes, hail and strong winds.
There is a small chance of floodwater causing danger to life, it added.
On Monday, thunderstorms brought flash flooding and power cuts to parts of Wales.