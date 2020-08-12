Image caption People in Aberystwyth took in the water damage on their street on Monday

Further severe thunderstorms have been forecast for the whole of Wales, which could bring flooding, power cuts and road closures.

The Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms, covering all of Wales for the whole of Wednesday and Thursday.

It said thunderstorms could bring lightening strikes, hail and strong winds.

There is a small chance of floodwater causing danger to life, it added.

On Monday, thunderstorms brought flash flooding and power cuts to parts of Wales.