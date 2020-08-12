Wales in recession for first time in 11 years

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The UK economy shrank by more than a fifth between April and June

Wales is officially in recession for first time in 11 years due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The lockdown saw household spending plunge as shops were ordered to close, while factory and construction output also fell.

The UK economy shrank 20.4% between April and June compared with the first three months of the year.

Officials said the economy bounced back in June as restrictions on movement started to ease.

On Monday, the latest unemployment figures suggested the full force of lockdown had not hit jobs in Wales to a significant extent.

The rate of unemployment in Wales between April and June was down, at 2.7%, with 8,000 fewer people unemployed than between January and March, Office for National Statistics (ONS) figures showed.

That was 20,000 fewer than the same period a year ago.

The figures do not include the millions of people who are furloughed, those on zero-hours contracts but not getting shifts, or people on temporary unpaid leave from a job, as they still count as employed.