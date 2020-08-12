Image copyright Google Image caption The 72-year-old man had been travelling towards Cardiff on the A48

A motorcyclist has died after crashing into a roundabout.

South Wales Police said the incident happened on the A48 Forage Farm roundabout just outside Cowbridge, Vale of Glamorgan, at about 14:45 BST on Tuesday.

It said the 72-year-old, who had been travelling towards Cardiff, had been thrown from the vehicle.

His family are being supported by specially trained roads policing family liaison officers, the force said.

Anyone who witnessed the incident has been asked to contact police.