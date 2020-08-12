A48 fatal crash: Motorcyclist killed near Cowbridge
12 August 2020
A motorcyclist has died after crashing into a roundabout.
South Wales Police said the incident happened on the A48 Forage Farm roundabout just outside Cowbridge, Vale of Glamorgan, at about 14:45 BST on Tuesday.
It said the 72-year-old, who had been travelling towards Cardiff, had been thrown from the vehicle.
His family are being supported by specially trained roads policing family liaison officers, the force said.
Anyone who witnessed the incident has been asked to contact police.