Image copyright Miriam Barker Image caption Protestors gathered outside the Wales Millennium Centre which has been closed until at least January

Iconic landmarks across Wales have been bathed in red lights to highlight the "critical" impact of coronavirus on the events industry.

Castles, churches, theatres and stadiums were illuminated on Tuesday night as part of a UK-wide campaign.

Campaign group, WeMakeEvents, said the events sector "urgently needs government support to survive".

The Welsh Government recently announced £53m to support the arts.

Theatres, galleries, music venues, heritage sites, museums, libraries, archive, festivals and cinemas are among those set to benefit.

But on Tuesday night, protesters gathered outside the Welsh Parliament and the Wales Millennium Centre, to call for greater support for the events sector.

Staff at the Swansea Grand Theatre tweeted the sector was in a "critical situation", while the New Theatre in Cardiff said the entertainment industry was "now on Red Alert".