Anglesey rescue: Woman, 85, pulled from sea
- 11 August 2020
An 85-year-old woman has been pulled from the sea off Anglesey.
Coastguards, a rescue helicopter and ambulance crews were all involved in the operation at Cemaes Bay on the north of the island.
They were scrambled to the scene after a 999 call was made to Holyhead coastguard at about 14:45 BST.
The woman was alone when she was found in the water and later taken to hospital in Bangor. Her condition is currently not known.