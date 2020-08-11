Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The alarm was raised at Cemaes Bay just before 15:00 on Tuesday

An 85-year-old woman has been pulled from the sea off Anglesey.

Coastguards, a rescue helicopter and ambulance crews were all involved in the operation at Cemaes Bay on the north of the island.

They were scrambled to the scene after a 999 call was made to Holyhead coastguard at about 14:45 BST.

The woman was alone when she was found in the water and later taken to hospital in Bangor. Her condition is currently not known.