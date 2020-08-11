Image copyright South Wales Police Image caption Motorists are being warned they face fines if they park illegally in the area

Police have called on drivers to park responsibly at Brecon Beacons' beauty spots as crowds flock to the area with temperatures soaring.

It follows a plea by national park officials to stay away from "Waterfall Country" around Pontneddfechan and Glynneath due to crowd levels.

The location is renowned for falls such as Sgwd yr Eira and Sychryd Cascades.

But all official car parks in the area were full by lunchtime, as thermometers pushed towards 30C (86F).

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption It is scenes such as this at Sgwd yr Eira attracting large crowds

In a message on social media, Swansea and Neath Port Talbot officers at South Wales Police said they were "regularly experiencing considerable parking issues within the waterfall area in Pontneddfechan".

"We want everyone to enjoy the area, but please park responsibly and safely as collisions and unsafe crossing of roads can occur as a result," said the force.

The Brecon Beacons national park's website warned: "Please do not visit Waterfall Country at this time."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Sgwd Ddwli Uchaf is another of the River Neath falls that pulls the visitors in

Officials said the message was key while Wales was still battling coronavirus.