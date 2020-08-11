Image caption Across the UK employment fell by the largest amount in more than a decade

The latest unemployment figures suggest the full force of lockdown has not hit jobs in Wales to a significant extent.

The rate of unemployment in Wales between April and June was down at 2.7% with 8,000 fewer people unemployed than between January and March, Office for National Statistics (ONS) figures show.

That is 20,000 fewer than the same period a year ago.

The rate of unemployment across the UK was higher at 3.9%.

But the number of people on the payroll across the UK in July was down by 730,000 compared with March as coronavirus hit, the largest quarterly decrease in more than a decade.

This could act as an indication that many more job losses are to come in Wales.

The level of economic activity - the number of people in Wales who were not working and not available to work - between April and June was 432,000, which is 11,000 fewer than between January and March this year but 15,000 more than April to June last year.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Many more job losses could still come in Wales

Jonathan Athow from the ONS said: "The labour market continues recent trends, with a fall in employment and significantly reduced hours of work as many people are furloughed.

"Figures from our main survey show there has been a rise in people without a job and not looking for one, though wanting to work.

"In addition, there are still a large number of people who say they are working no hours and getting zero pay.

"The falls in employment are greatest among the youngest and oldest workers, along with those in lower-skilled jobs."

He said the number of vacancies began to recover in July, especially in small businesses and sectors such as hospitality, though demand for workers remains depressed.

'We can expect to see unemployment rise sharply'

Image copyright Gerwyn Davies Image caption Gerwyn Davies says a spike in redundancies over the next few months was "almost inevitable"

Gerwyn Davies from the Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development (CIPD), the professional body for HR and people development, said: "The jobs market appears resilient on the surface, partly because the official statistics lag events by a couple of months.

"Despite this, the rise in the number of economically inactive people and the fall in the number of self-employed people shows that the current economic situation is already having an impact on the labour market.

"And with a spike in redundancies over the coming months now almost inevitable due to the unwinding of the Job Retention Scheme, we can expect to see unemployment rise sharply too."