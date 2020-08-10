Image copyright RNLI Image caption The RNLI said if the boy had not been wearing a lifejacket the outcome could have been "very different"

A boy has thanked a lifeboat crew who rescued him after he was swept out to sea on a paddleboard.

The RNLI said the teenager was rescued off Aberdaron, Gwynedd, on Saturday afternoon and flown to Ysbyty Gwynedd in Bangor by coastguard helicopter.

It said he had been in serious condition after swallowing water and was showing signs of hypothermia.

The next day he was discharged from hospital and was able to visit the crew with his father to say thank you.

Image copyright RNLI Image caption The lifeboat crew from Abersoch were alerted by the coastguard

The RNLI said it took about 20 minutes to find the boy after he left his board in an attempt to swim ashore.

It said he had been carrying his mobile phone in a waterproof pouch and was able to talk to police in an attempt to describe his exact location.

"The rescue could have been very different were it not for the boy's preparation in wearing a lifejacket and having a means to call for help," the charity said.

It said the rescue had been hampered by a significant swell, an outgoing tide, offshore wind and poor visibility.

RNLI helm Fritz Williams said: "This callout shows just how crucial a lifejacket is and having a means of calling for help.

"A lifejacket can buy you valuable time in a time-critical situation whilst you wait for help to arrive.

"Staying with your vessel/flotation device can help you to keep warm out of the water and also make you easier to find."