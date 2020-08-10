Image copyright Google Image caption Drivers are said to have been congregating outside a leisure centre

Drivers have been meeting outside a leisure centre to drive at high speeds, leaving nearby residents anxious and unable to sleep, a councillor has said.

Bridgend council said it was taking action on "excessive noise, road safety concerns and nuisance behaviour" near the Bridgend Life Centre.

Alongside police, the council announced an antisocial behaviour campaign.

Councillor Carolyn Webster said driving "at very high speeds and with loud exhausts" had led to many complaints.

She told the Local Democracy Reporting Service the long-standing issue had "picked up during lockdown".

"It has impacted greatly on residents' wellbeing," the Conservative councillor said.

"They weren't sleeping, they were anxious. It was happening night after night.

"It's a matter of pride that people have got nice cars and want to show them to their friends but one must be considerate of the neighbours when it comes to how loud those cars are and how fast they're speeding."

She said she had had informed the county council about the issue with the support of Bridgend Town Council.

Following a meeting between councillors and local partners it was decided that South Wales Police will carry out extra patrols in the area.

Bridgend local policing inspector Mark Davies said: "When appropriate a Section 59 notice will be issued to anyone driving a vehicle in a manner which causes nuisance or inconvenience to other road users or members of the public.

"Anyone who commits further breaches after receiving a Section 59 notice risks having their vehicle seized."

The Labour-led council will also improve CCTV coverage of the area, add more bollards and install anti-reverse barriers on the exit.