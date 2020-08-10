Image copyright Dyfed-Powys Police Image caption Thieves smashed their way into the RNLI shop on Castle Hill in Tenby

Police are hunting thieves who targeted a lifeboat station and a sailors' charity box overnight in Pembrokeshire.

The criminals also broke into a café and stole a till, Dyfed-Powys Police said.

Detectives investigating the crimes said all three thefts in the seaside town of Tenby are being linked.

They have appealed for help in catching the culprits following the raids in the early hours of Monday.

Police said the RNLI charity shop at the Castle Hill lifeboat station was broken in to at about 02:00 BST, with money taken from a charity donation box.

Image copyright Dyfed-Powys Police Image caption The lock on the charity box was removed and cash taken

The thieves also struck at a locked collection box for the Shipwrecked Mariners' Society on Castle Square in the town.

Finally, the Denis Café at Castle Beach was raided. The till taken from the premises was later found discarded and empty.

Image copyright Dyfed-Powys Police Image caption The Denis Café at Castle Beach in the town was also targeted

"Having to close to deal with the clean-up of this type of incident is difficult for any business but especially so at this time," said PC Rob Garland.

"The two charities rely on donations to keep going, and being a crew member of the Tenby Lifeboat I know what important work they do for the local community and for visitors who get into difficulty in the sea."