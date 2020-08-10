Image copyright Google Image caption South Wales Police was called to Main Street in Barry on Saturday

Two people have been charged with assaulting an emergency worker after a police officer responding to a disturbance at a house used a Taser.

South Wales Police was called to Main Street in Barry, Vale of Glamorgan, at about 17:00 BST on Saturday.

A man and a woman, both 35, have been charged with assaulting an emergency worker.

The man has also been charged with using threatening and abusive behaviour and the woman with attempted theft.

Both have been released on police bail and are due before Cardiff Magistrates' Court on 11 September.