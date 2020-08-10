Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Aberystwyth has been hit by flash flooding

Thunderstorms have brought flash flooding and power cuts to parts of Wales.

Mid and West Wales Fire Service said it had attended eight flooding incidents in Aberystwyth in Ceredigion since 14:30 BST on Monday.

Photographs from the university town show vehicles struggling to get through flooded streets.

The whole of Wales is covered by a Met Office yellow thunderstorm warning until midnight.

Image caption Water flooded into homes and businesses in Aberystwyth

The forecaster warned there was a small chance homes could flood quickly.

The first service said others areas affected included Gower in Swansea, Llandeilo in Carmarthenshire and New Quay in Ceredigion, which had over 100 lightning strikes in an hour.

Image caption Vehicles in Aberystwyth have had to drive through flood water

A second yellow thunderstorm weather covering Conwy, Denbighshire, Flintshire, Gwynedd, Anglesey, Powys and Wrexham came into force at 16:00 BST and runs until 03:00 on Tuesday.

Image caption People in Aberystwyth take in the water damage on their street

Western Power Distribution said 214 customers were without power in Lampeter in Ceredigion and 32 in Rhossili on Gower.