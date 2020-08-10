Image copyright North Wales Police Image caption Jane Walker, 52, died after the boat she was a passenger on collided with a water bike

The family of a woman who died when the boat she was on collided with a water bike are "deeply shocked and devastated by her sudden death", police have said.

Jane Walker, 52, from Staffordshire, was a passenger on the rigid inflatable boat (RIB) when it crashed off Anglesey near Menai Bridge on Saturday.

She was taken to hospital following the incident but later died.

North Wales Police said it was liaising with the Marine Accident Investigation Branch and appealed for witnesses.

Image caption The incident happened near Menai Bridge on Saturday evening

Det Ch Insp Brian Kearney said the force had begun an investigation to "ascertain the sequence of events leading up to this collision".

He said the coroner for north west Wales Dewi Pritchard Jones had been informed.

"Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Mrs Walker at this time," he said.

A statement from the force said: "Jane's family are deeply shocked and devastated by the sudden passing of their much-loved family member.

"They request that they can be given some privacy at this extremely difficult time so they can grieve and come to terms with what has happened."