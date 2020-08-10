Pair stuck in mud freed by coastguard near Connah's Quay docks
A man and woman were rescued after getting stuck in mud opposite Connah's Quay docks on Sunday night.
Flint Coastguard found them on the edge of a grass embankment close to the River Dee at about 21:00 BST.
The man, who had injured his ankle, had been stuck for up to an hour. The woman had been trapped for a shorter time.
Two coastguard specialist mud rescue technicians took the pair to a lifeboat on a special sled.
North Wales Police and the Welsh Ambulance Service also attended.