A teenage boy was rescued from the River Taff after falling into the water near Cardiff's Blackweir Bridge, the ambulance service has said.

Witnesses said firefighters performed CPR on the 17-year-old and that he was injured while swimming.

He was taken to the University Hospital of Wales after emergency services attended the scene at 14:30 BST.

Witnesses said PCSOs arrived at 16:35 BST and asked teenagers to stop jumping in the water.

The bridge was boarded up earlier this year, but the teenagers climbed round the panels.

About 100 youngsters, some with inflatables, were in or around the weir.

Witness Iolo Wyn James said he saw the emergency services at the scene and watched firefighters carry out CPR.

"It was a bit scary really," he said.

A spokesman for South Wales Police said the teen was "conscious and breathing" when taken to hospital.

Image caption A PCSO looks on as a boy leaps into the water

He added: "A number of young people who were in the river this afternoon received advice from officers regarding the dangers of swimming at Blackweir.

"Please could we remind parents to speak to their children about how dangerous this is due to the water temperature, underwater hazards and undercurrents."