"It's all been a terrifying experience," is one 18-year-old's assessment of the past few months.

Like thousands of other A-level students across Wales, Gwenllian Griffiths will receive results on Thursday that will determine if she can take a place at university or not.

But the backdrop is different to that experienced by most other year groups.

Her dad became very ill with Covid-19 in March and she has been helping to care for him.

"Dad was so strong and healthy, so seeing him so weak and ill made me feel that nobody is safe at the moment," she said.

"I was lucky because of my family - we all helped each other through it."

Image copyright Family Photo Image caption Gwenllian's dad Gareth became very ill with coronavirus during the pandemic

Gwenllian, from Bethel near Caernarfon, Gwynedd, hopes to study medicine at Cardiff University.

But the build-up to results day has been different than she expected as her mother nursed her dad, and her brother looked after the house, cooking and cleaning.

She added: "It's affected me mentally, the way I look at life now.

"I've realised that I don't have control over everything in my life."

Image copyright Family photo Image caption Life has been different this year for Gwenllian, her dad, two brothers and the rest of the family

As the country eases out of lockdown, Gwenllian believes young people fall into two categories - those that are happy to go out, and those that do not want to go out at all.

She said it has been a "really difficult" time for those who should have spent the summer turning 18, finishing school and going out with friends.

Looking ahead to Thursday's results, she said: "I'm very nervous about the results but I feel, for young people, the results won't mean so much because we haven't had any exams to work towards.

"I think it's more that we want some security.

"It's difficult sitting at home not knowing what you'll be doing next year. I hope Thursday will be a day where we can start organising ourselves and get some answers."

Image caption Turning 18 is an important time for anyone - but it has been slightly different this year

Whatever happens, Gwenllian says the pandemic has made her think differently about things.

"It's not the end of the world," she said.

"We've come through a pandemic, I've seen my father very ill, and we've come through it okay.

"If that's the only thing I get out of this year, then I'm perfectly happy with that. I don't think we fully realise what we've been through these last few months."

Gwenllian also believes there should be more professional support for young people to help them come to terms with what they have experienced.

Uncertain times

"There are so many young people, like me, who don't know what's coming next," she added.

"If we think about leaving school, we're leaving the web that has supported us for so long.

"It's not school who should be looking after us now."

Gwenllian believes people her age are "on our own in a way" and not everyone has family to help.