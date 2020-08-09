Image copyright Calum Owen Image caption Police say a Taser was used as the fighting continued and an officer was assaulted

Police have defended their use of a Taser after an officer was attacked following a fight at a house.

Officers were responding to a disturbance in Main Street, Barry, at about 17:00 BST on Saturday.

A woman, 35, was arrested on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker and a man, 35, on suspicion of using threatening words or behaviour.

South Wales Police defended their actions in response to video footage circulating on social media.

A statement from the force said the first officer on the scene discharged the Taser after the two people fighting failed to comply with police instructions and the officer was assaulted.

The force has not revealed who the Taser was used on.

It is not known if the officer suffered injuries.

Sgt Richard Lloyd said: "Our officers work tirelessly to protect the communities they serve and they do not deserve to be assaulted during the course of that duty."