Image caption The incident happened near Menai Bridge on Saturday evening

A woman has died following a collision between a water bike and a boat off Anglesey.

She was taken to hospital following the incident near Menai Bridge but has since died.

North Wales Police were alerted by the ambulance service on Saturday at about 19:30 BST.

The force, which has yet to release further details, is appealing for witnesses.

In a separate incident, a child was airlifted to hospital after being swept out to sea on an inflatable near Porthmadog, Gwynedd, on Saturday.