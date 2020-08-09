Woman dies after water bike and boat collision off Anglesey
- 9 August 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A woman has died following a collision between a water bike and a boat off Anglesey.
She was taken to hospital following the incident near Menai Bridge but has since died.
North Wales Police were alerted by the ambulance service on Saturday at about 19:30 BST.
The force, which has yet to release further details, is appealing for witnesses.
In a separate incident, a child was airlifted to hospital after being swept out to sea on an inflatable near Porthmadog, Gwynedd, on Saturday.