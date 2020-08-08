Morfa Bychan rescue as child swept out to sea on inflatable
- 8 August 2020
A child was airlifted to hospital after being swept out to sea on an inflatable.
Members of the public at Morfa Bychan in Gwynedd helped to pull the child back to the shoreline, a spokesman for HM Coastguard said.
A search and rescue team from Caernarfon was sent at 14:30 BST as well as an ambulance and police.
An ambulance service spokesman said the patient was flown to Glan Clwyd hospital in Bodelwyddan.
The child's age or condition is not known.