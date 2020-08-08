Image copyright Geograph Image caption Morfa Bychan is popular with visitors in the summer

A child was airlifted to hospital after being swept out to sea on an inflatable.

Members of the public at Morfa Bychan in Gwynedd helped to pull the child back to the shoreline, a spokesman for HM Coastguard said.

A search and rescue team from Caernarfon was sent at 14:30 BST as well as an ambulance and police.

An ambulance service spokesman said the patient was flown to Glan Clwyd hospital in Bodelwyddan.

The child's age or condition is not known.