Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Churches have been advised against playing organs like the one in Pembrokeshire's St David's Cathedral

Organists have been advised against playing in church in case they spread coronavirus via their instruments.

Darren Millar AM claimed congregations and organists were "up in arms" about the situation, which a minister told him about.

Playing church organs in other parts of the UK is not warned against.

The Clwyd West Conservative said he was baffled by the the situation, which he called "bizarre".

"This matter was brought to my attention by a minister in my constituency, who is completely perplexed by the ban, and told me that church members and organists are up in arms," Mr Millar said.

"It was the first I had heard of it.

"There has been no vote on the issue in the Senedd and I simply cannot understand why it has been imposed."

He said he had written to the Welsh Government asking them to explain what was going on.

"As pipe organs do not require the use of human breath it does seem very odd that places of worship in Wales, unlike Scotland, Northern Ireland and England, are prohibited from using them for worship," he said.

"Hopefully, they will come to their senses soon and lift this ridiculous ban."

The Church in Wales said: "Organs, other than electronic, cannot at this time be played as part of public opening, services, marriages or funerals.

"We are lobbying for a change in this provision."

The Welsh Government called its stance on church organs "guidance".

A spokesman said: "Singing, chanting, shouting and/or playing of wind instruments and organs that require air to be pushed through the mechanism should be specifically avoided.

"This is because there is a possible additional risk of infection in environments where individuals are singing or chanting as a group, and this applies even if social distancing is being observed or face coverings are used.

"It is advised that you use alternative instruments such as a piano, electronic instruments or recordings."

It said a pipe organ could be used for practice or maintenance if a building was closed.

Meanwhile, Cardiff's Thornhill crematorium has announced it has banned singing at its premises because of coronavirus.