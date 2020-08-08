Image caption Hundreds of mourners, many wearing Scarlets and Swansea FC shirts, gathered at the field in Maesglas to remember Tommo

Hundreds of people gathered for the funeral of broadcaster Andrew "Tommo" Thomas.

The radio presenter hosted the BBC Radio Cymru afternoon show between 2014 and 2018, and was also well-known as the matchday announcer at Parc y Scarlets in Llanelli.

He died at home in Cardigan after being taken ill last month aged 53.

A large crowd gathered at Cardigan Football Club's ground to pay tribute on Saturday at a public service.

Around the field in Maesglas, a stone's throw from Tommo's home, mourners came from near and far, many wearing Scarlets rugby shirts with others choosing the colours of Swansea City Football Club, two teams that he loved.

Image caption Onlookers applauded as the funeral car drove through Cardigan

Image caption Andrew "Tommo" Thomas died last month aged 53

The Reverend Huw George led the service, underlining the varied sides of the presenter's character, such as his energy and passion, but also kindness and love for his family, wife Donna and son Cian.

Former Wales scrum-half Rupert Moon added to the testimonials, touching on how much Tommo was loved within the Scarlets community.

The regions' general rugby manager Jon Daniels said: "It's on occasions like this you remember the contributions people made to your life, and it leaves a big hole, but certainly, if Tommo is looking down on this, he'd be so chuffed.

"And he'd be laughing at the fact that so many people from the communities which he represented - the Scarlets community, the Cardigan community, the Maesglas community, Swansea City - are all here today to give him a send off which he would have been proud of."

The pubic service came to an end with the procession travelling through the town centre as onlookers applauded as they said a final farewell.