Image caption The tiered seating around the Roald Dahl Plass has been cordoned off

Security has been stepped up in Cardiff Bay in a bid to stop crowds gathering and drinking alcohol.

Friday marks the start of a new approach to tackle antisocial behaviour in the area, led by South Wales Police.

The force said there would be a more visible police presence.

Barriers have been erected around the tiered seating at Roald Dahl Plass where people have been congregating. Security staff said people could no longer sit there.

Image copyright Matthew Horwood Image caption Police say there were several disturbances in Cardiff Bay last Saturday evening

Since lockdown has eased, hundreds of young people have been gathering, drinking alcohol and leaving litter.

Last weekend a 48-hour dispersal order was put in place near the Wales Millennium Centre to deal with problems.

Manager of Giovanni's Restaurant Costin Vasile said: "We had a few problems - people enjoying themselves too much... last weekend we had to call the police around.

"There were a few fights and a few issues so we're more than happy [with this] - people feel safe, customers feel safe to enjoy the atmosphere."

Image caption A more visible police presence is expected

Speaking to Claire Summers on BBC Radio Wales Breakfast on Wednesday, Ch Supt Wendy Gunny said: "We need to take a different approach with Cardiff Bay to make it a more controlled environment so everyone can enjoy it safely.

"There will be more structured commands over that police presence so we can move around the city and towards disturbances if and when we need to."

She said marshals would be meeting and greeting visitors, barriers would be erected and there would be more bins.

Image caption Security staff have been employed by the council

Ch Supt Gunny added: "It has been particularly challenging since we've seen lockdown eased with the pop up of this disorder across the city and across south Wales really.

"It is completely disappointing... recent events have shown that a small minority spoil this for others."