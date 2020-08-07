Image copyright North Wales Police Image caption Ciaran Michael Murray was generous, loving, kind and sensitive, his family said

A man who died after being struck by a lorry after getting out of his car on a dual carriageway will be deeply missed, his family have said.

Ciaran Michael Murray, 35, was killed on the A55, near the junction for Valley, on Anglesey at about 22:50 BST on Thursday.

North Wales Police said Mr Murray, who was local to the area, had left his car after hitting a road sign.

His family said he was generous, loving, kind and sensitive.

In a statement, they said he was a much-loved son, brother, uncle, nephew, cousin and friend and would be "deeply missed by everyone whose life he touched".

"As a family, we are understandably grief-stricken, and we would like to thank those who have been in touch to offer condolences," they said.

"However, we respectfully request that for now you allow us the opportunity to come to terms with this dreadful news in private."

Police are appealing for witnesses with any information or dashcam footage.