Image copyright Google Image caption Hailey Park is a popular spot with cyclists, joggers and dog-walkers along the Taff Trail

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of affray after reports of a man with an axe were made to police.

Armed officers attended Hailey Park, in Llandaff North, Cardiff, at 09:00 BST on Friday after South Wales Police were called.

A 26-year-old from Llanishen, and a 22-year-old man from Gabalfa, remain in custody. No injuries were reported.

"The community are thanked for their cooperation and understanding," a force spokesman said.