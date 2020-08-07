Two arrested after reports of an axeman in Cardiff
- 7 August 2020
Two men have been arrested on suspicion of affray after reports of a man with an axe were made to police.
Armed officers attended Hailey Park, in Llandaff North, Cardiff, at 09:00 BST on Friday after South Wales Police were called.
A 26-year-old from Llanishen, and a 22-year-old man from Gabalfa, remain in custody. No injuries were reported.
"The community are thanked for their cooperation and understanding," a force spokesman said.