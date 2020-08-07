Image copyright Google Image caption The man had left his car after hitting a road sign, police said

A man has died after being struck by a lorry after getting out of his car on a dual carriageway.

It happened on the A55 near the junction for Valley, Anglesey at around 22:50 BST on Thursday.

Police said the driver had left his car, a black Vauxhall Corsa, after hitting a road sign.

The man, who was local to the area, died at the scene, said North Wales Police.

Officers are appealing for witnesses for any information or dashcam footage.

Sgt Raymond Williams of the roads policing unit said: "Sadly the man was pronounced dead at the scene and I offer my heartfelt condolences to his family.

"We are urging anybody who may have been travelling in the area around the time of the collision to contact us.

"We are particularly keen on speaking to anybody who may have seen the Corsa being driven prior to the initial collision," he said.