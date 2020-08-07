Image copyright Met Office Image caption Thunderstorms are forecast for Wales early next week

Motorists have been warned to take care as heavy rain and thunderstorms are forecast for Wales after the weekend.

High temperatures are set to trigger storms across Wales, according to the forecast by the Met Office.

A weather warning for the whole UK has been issued running from 23:00 BST on Sunday until 22:59 BST on Monday.

Rainfall of up to 40mm could fall within an hour, with some areas experiencing 60-80mm in three hours, with a "small chance" of flooding.

The warning says the rain "could lead to difficult driving conditions and increased chance of accidents".

"There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost.

"There is a small chance of fast-flowing or deep floodwater causing danger to life." it said.