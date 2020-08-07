Image copyright PA Image caption Qualifications Wales said the process was as fair as possible

Thousands of estimated A-level and GCSE grades in Wales will be lowered to account for teachers being "generous" and inconsistency across schools and colleges, the exams watchdog has said.

Exams were cancelled due to coronavirus so results are based on how teachers predict a student would have performed and formula applied by the exam board

Results will be released in the next fortnight.

Qualifications Wales said the process was as fair as possible.

Similar processes have been adopted in other parts of the UK, which led to a row in Scotland last week when many pupils were unhappy that they had been awarded lower grades than they had been predicted.

A-level and AS results are released to pupils on 13 August and GCSE grades will be published a week later.

Grades will also be published for the Welsh Bacc.