Rats have been seen scuttling around the gardens of a mental health ward near Cardiff, prompting complaints from staff.

The gardens at Llandough Hospital had been the "perfect habitat" for rats for years, a staff member claimed.

The employee, who asked to remain anonymous, said it had been "an ongoing issue for a long time".

Cardiff and Vale University Health Board said it was aware of the problem and was taking steps to tackle it.

"Now and then they clear the garden a little bit, but there are still massive areas left overgrown. It's the perfect habitat for rats," the staff member told the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

"For a lot of patients, it's the only time they can be outside.

"It's a horrible place for them to recover, surrounded by rats."

An earlier report in 2018 by Health Inspectorate Wales said the "dirty and unattractive" garden needed a "thorough cleaning" but did not mention any rat problem.

A spokesperson for Cardiff and Vale University Health Board said it took environmental health at its sites "very seriously" and that maintenance of grounds would resume shortly after being delayed by the coronavirus pandemic.

"We are aware of the issues with pest control raised at the University Hospital of Llandough and are continuing to take the necessary steps to eradicate the problem," the spokesperson said.