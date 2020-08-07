Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Wearing face masks remind us "these aren't normal times" says Dr Scally

The Welsh Government should "think again" about making face masks compulsory in shops, a member of the Independent Sage group has said.

Dr Gabriel Scally, a visiting professor of public health, said wearing a face mask "acts as a reminder that these aren't normal times".

"Each individual action adds together," he told BBC Wales.

The Welsh Government has advised the use of face masks where social distancing is difficult.

On Thursday, Labour leader Keir Starmer failed to back the Welsh Government's stance on face masks in shops in an interview with BBC Wales, saying it was "for each government to decide".

The Independent Sage group was established by the UK government's former chief scientific adviser Sir David King as an alternative to Sage, the government's scientific advisory group.

Dr Scally, who is currently working from his home in St David's in Pembrokeshire, said: "I personally think the Welsh Government should think again about making face coverings compulsory in shops because the evidence for it is fairly good.

"But it's not just the evidence, it also acts as a reminder that these aren't normal times and that we've all got to change our behaviour."

He added that although face coverings may not make a big difference alone, when combined with social distancing, better ventilation and recognition of symptoms, "it all adds up to trying to keep us safe".