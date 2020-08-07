Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Bye bye ball pools: The fun but tricky-to-clean attractions will remain shut despite play centres reopening

The planned reopening of swimming pools, fitness studios, gyms and leisure centres will go ahead on Monday, it has been confirmed.

Children's play centres can also reopen but areas which are not easy to clean, such as ball pits, must remain shut.

The Welsh Government said the businesses are legally required "to minimise the risk of exposure to coronavirus" on their premises.

Councils will be given extra powers to enforce the requirements.

They include ensuring people maintain a two-metre distance where possible and other measures to avoid close interaction, such as installing screens, using face coverings and improving hygiene.

First Minister Mark Drakeford said: "For the small minority of individuals and businesses who are not complying with the law, I want to make it clear that we will take action and we won't hesitate to close individual premises if that is necessary.

"Local authorities are being given enhanced powers to intervene, and to respond more effectively to complaints including those reported to the Wales TUC and its affiliated unions."