Image copyright Google Image caption Burglars raided a home on Austin Avenue in Porthcawl

A gang of masked burglars took cash, jewels and phones in a "terrifying" raid on a family home.

The men entered a property on Austin Avenue, Porthcawl, around 22:15 BST on Tuesday, South Wales Police said.

Det Insp Emma Hampton said: "This was a terrifying incident which has left a family feeling vulnerable in the place where they should feel safest.

"Thankfully no one was physically harmed during the break-in, and such incidents are rare."

South Wales Police is now appealing for witnesses to the aggravated burglary.

"We are keen to identify those responsible and bring them to justice as quickly as possible to prevent any other families experiencing what this family has," Det Insp Hampton said.

She said officers were keen to trace a black "Audi/ VW-type hatchback."