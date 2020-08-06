Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Eighty jobs have been lost at Wrexham Wire, the Unite union has said

Eighty jobs have been lost at a wire firm that has gone into administration, Unite union has said.

The union called the news "devastating" for the workforce at Wrexham Wire, which makes fasteners, bedding and seating.

It learned of the job losses on Thursday morning and said the business had been on a shutdown for maintenance.

Unite's regional officer, Dave Griffiths, said: "This is devastating news for a loyal workforce."

He said workers were unfortunate enough to have experienced the "savage blow of administration before" when the company was owned by Caparo Wire.

Caparo Wire is now owned by investment firm RCapital through a series of limited companies.

Mr Griffiths said the union would act to try to ensure workers received any monies owed to them.

He said: "Unite intends to pursue a protective award for its members and has spoken to the administrators today to see if there is potential for the company to be purchased from administration."

The union would help members get retraining, Mr Griffiths said.

"Unite will do everything it can to support our members through these dark times," he said.

The BBC has approached Wrexham Wire and RCapital for comment.