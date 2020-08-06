Motorists are being warned to expect delays after a crash closed the M4, near Bridgend.

The eastbound side of the carriageway is closed between J35, Pencoed, and 34 A4119, Miskin, after the incident at about 05.15 BST on Thursday.

South Wales Police said it was expected to remain shut for some time.

The force advised motorists to avoid the area and use alternative routes where possible.

Inrix, the traffic reporting service, said traffic had started to build up through Pencoed and Llanharan as drivers tried to avoid the crash.