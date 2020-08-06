Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Dame Shirley Bassey will release the album later this year

Dame Shirley Bassey is to release her first new album in more than five years to celebrate her 70-year career.

The 83-year-old superstar singer from Cardiff has released 70 albums and sold nearly 140 million records.

The album will be released later this year and is described as a "grand finale" dedicated to her fans.

Dame Shirley said: "The songs I have chosen all feel very personal and connected to my life. I hope they will do the same for my fans."

Decca Records said the release would include brand new material written especially for the singer, as well as tracks to reflect her life and career.

The recording is taking place in London, Prague, Monaco and the south of France, with the crew operating within coronavirus restrictions.

Image caption One of Dame Shirley's biggest hits was Goldfinger, from the 1964 James Bond film

Dame Shirley's biggest hits include the theme songs to three James Bond films - Goldfinger, Diamonds Are Forever and Moonraker.

Her last studio album was Hello Like Before, released by RCA in 2014.

Dame Shirley first started singing as a teenager in Cardiff, performing in pubs and clubs while also working in a factory.

In 1959, she became the first Welsh singer to score a number one single with As I Love You.

She was the winner of the first Brit Award for best British female solo artist in 1977, and was the first musician to be awarded the Freedom of the City of Cardiff.

She was made a dame for her services to performing arts in 2000.

"Dame Shirley Bassey is a living legend and she is still at the peak of her powers," said Tom Lewis, co-managing director of Decca Records.

"Incredibly, her career started just after the birth of rock and roll.

"Every note she sings tells its own story of the adventures she has had, the legends she has encountered or the lives she has enriched."