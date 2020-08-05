Image copyright Shelley Rees-Owen and Maureen Weaver. Image caption Homes in Pentre are being pumped out by firefighters after being flooded again

A village in Rhondda Cynon Taff has been hit by flooding for a fourth time since February.

Residents in Pentre had to leave their homes after water rushed in back in June, just months after being flooded twice in February's storms.

On Wednesday, the gardens of two properties were flooded.

Welsh Water said the latest flooding appeared to have been caused by "inappropriate items being flushed into the sewer".

Plaid Cymru Member of the Senedd (MS) for Rhondda, Leanne Wood, said it was "incredibly upsetting".

Skip Twitter post by @RhonddaBryant There has been more flash flooding in Pentre. I’ve spoken to Welsh Water and RCT who are in attendance. We will have to get to the bottom of this incident of course, but the people of Pentre deserve answers and solutions. They can’t keep living on tenterhooks like this. — Chris Bryant (@RhonddaBryant) August 5, 2020 Report

In June, residents spoke of elderly neighbours and those shielding having to move out after properties were damaged and the community faced a massive clean-up operation.

At the time an investigation was launched by Rhondda Cynon Taf council.

On Wednesday the council confirmed that issues with a "combined foul sewer" had resulted in two properties being flooded in "the same location as previous years".

"The council has been assisting Welsh Water, who are responsible for these sewers to resolve the matters and will seek to provide appropriate support and assistance to the affected properties and the wider community," a spokesman said.

Welsh Water said it had investigated and found some flooding around a property on Queen Street and a property on nearby Treharne Street.

"This was caused by a blockage in the nearby sewer pipe but the flooding did not enter the properties," a spokesman said.

"The blockage appears to have been caused by inappropriate items being flushed into the sewer.

"We appreciate the distress caused by flooding from blocked sewers. This is why it is important that people should not dispose of items down the toilet which should be placed in a bin."

Image copyright Councillor Shelley Rees-Owen Image caption Councillor Shelley Rees-Owen said while the flooding was different this time residents were "terrified" of the coming winter months

Councillor for Pentre, Shelley Rees-Owen said she was alerted to reports of flooding in Treharne Street and Queen Street at about 15:00.

She said while the flooding was in the gardens, firefighters had to go through people's homes to drain the water away, and there was sewage in the gardens.

"What is absolutely devastating is a couple of houses here were flooded recently and one resident has only just had her kitchen floor done last week," she said.

"It was very localised and very different to the other floods they have had there, but people in neighbouring streets are very worried.

"People are terrified and particularly as we start going into winter, people are very worried about the weather and drains."

Leanne Wood tweeted: "It's beyond unacceptable that people have to go through this".