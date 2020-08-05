Image copyright Getty Images Image caption DHL Supply Chain own Tradeteam, who deliver drinks to pubs and breweries across the UK

More than 50 jobs are set to be axed at a drinks distribution site in Ebbw Vale, a union has said.

Union Unite said plans to downgrade the Tradeteam depot were "unnecessary and immoral" during the pandemic.

Tradeteam, owned by logistics giant DHL, blamed the decision on the effect of lockdown on the hospitality trade.

Unite regional officer Dave Gunter said the decision was "astonishing" as the depot was profitable.

The downgrading of the site comes as the company announced the closure its depot in Sheffield, with the loss of about 200 jobs.

There had been proposals to close the Festival Drive depot, which distributes drinks to pubs and breweries, but after consultation with the union it will instead be turned into an "outstation", with other work moved to Swansea.

Mr Gunter said that while the outcome had saved some jobs, it was of little consultation to those who had worked at the depot for years.

"We were astonished that the Ebbw Vale site was targeted as it is a profitable depot with a dedicated workforce," he said.

"We regard it as an unnecessary and immoral move to axe more than 50 jobs."

A DHL Supply Chain spokesman said the company had been required to make "difficult decisions" due to the impact of the pandemic.

"Without taking these measures, there was a very real risk to the wider operation which could have jeopardised even more roles in the future," he said.

He added: "We fully appreciate that these are stressful times for all concerned, but we have acted legally and ethically throughout the consultation process to protect as many jobs as possible for the future."