Image copyright family photo Image caption Kirsty Jones was backpacking in Thailand when she was killed in 2000

The mother of murdered Welsh backpacker Kirsty Jones has spoken of her "emptiness" as an international investigation into her death ends.

Ms Jones was killed in Thailand where the 20-year statute of limitations on the case ends on 9 August.

After that no-one can be prosecuted for Kirsty's rape and strangulation at a guesthouse in August 2000.

Her mum, Sue Jones, said it was a "sad time" for the family as they remembered a woman with "the world at her feet".

"We have worked hard over all of these years to keep the Thai authorities interested in Kirsty's case and to ensure that the investigation continued to try to identify the persons responsible for her murder," she said.

"Kirsty was a bright, intelligent, independent young woman who had the world at her feet.

"Kirsty has gone from our lives, whilst her killer remains at large.

"Had they been brought to justice the sadness and emptiness would remain the same, but it may have brought us some closure."

Ms Jones' mother said she hoped her daughter would be proud of the family's attempts to get justice.

And she said she was "confident" the Thai investigation into the 23-year-old's death would have ended years ago were it not for the efforts of Dyfed-Powys Police.

"We are now in contact with the Foreign and Commonwealth Office so that we can finally get Kirsty's belongings back home with us," she said.

Det Supt Gary Phillips said Dyfed-Powys Police had kept in regular contact with the Thai authorities.

The force's officers had travelled to Thailand several times to work on the investigation, he said.

Det Supt Phillips added that the Thai police had now closed the case and shared the family's "deep disappointment" no-one had been brought to justice.

The murder of backpacker Kirsty Jones in Thailand

In May 2000, Kirsty Sara Jones left her home in Tredomen, near Brecon, Powys, for a solo backpacking holiday around the world.

The 23-year-old visited Singapore and Malaysia before moving on to Chiang Mai, Thailand, in early August 2000.

She checked into a guest house and went trekking in nearby mountains, sightseeing and meeting new people.

During the early hours of 10 August, after enjoying an evening with friends, Kirsty was attacked and murdered in her room.

Her body was found the next morning, triggering an investigation that would span 20 years and two continents.

The case was closed in 2001 due to insufficient evidence, but Dyfed-Powys Police successfully lobbied to get it re-opened.

Despite several arrests, no-one was ever charged with Kirsty's murder.