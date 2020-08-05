Image copyright ITN Pool Image caption Prince William and Kate met business owners in Barry Island and were told about the impact of lockdown on the popular tourist hotspot

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge heard how businesses and families have struggled in the pandemic during a visit to south Wales.

The royal couple played games when they visited the Island Leisure amusements arcade during a visit to Barry Island.

Prince William and Kate also met residents and their family members at a care home in Cardiff.

They heard how people had struggled being unable to visit their loved ones at the height of lockdown.

While the Duchess was pictured days earlier wearing a face mask during a visit to a baby bank in Sheffield, face coverings are not mandatory in Wales, except on public transport.

Last year about 424,000 visitors headed to Barry Island to play on the slot machines and enjoy the seaside resort, well known to fans of TV comedy Gavin and Stacey.

Image copyright ITN Pool Image caption The royal couple visited the arcade where Nessa, of hit TV show Gavin and Stacey, worked, but Prince William admitted he had never seen the show

But with pubs, cafes and restaurants only able to reopen indoors on Monday, businesses told the royal couple how lockdown had impacted them.

The change in lockdown rules also meant groups of up to 30 people have been able to meet outdoors and many young children are able to play with their friends for the first time since lockdown began.

The royal couple also visited the beach huts on the promenade, installed as part of the Vale of Glamorgan Council's £6m regeneration project.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Bingo! William and Kate call the numbers to help keep up spirits at a Cardiff care home

Later in the day they travelled to Shire Hall Care Home in Cardiff, where they spoke to staff, residents and their family members in the home's garden.

In May, the royal couple hosted a bingo game for residents at the home via video link, and got to meet some of them in person during the visit.