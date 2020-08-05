Image caption Pobol y Cwm has been on air since October 1974

Filming on the BBC's longest-running soap, Pobol y Cwm, will restart on Monday.

The BBC Studios production was paused in March due to coronavirus.

The show is expected back on S4C in the autumn.

Welcoming the announcement, BBC Wales head of content production Siân Gwynedd said the safety of cast and crew "has to be a priority" and had "been a part of the discussions to restart the production."

It had been understood that BBC Studios had not restarted filming as it was still in discussions with BBC Wales about funding.

S4C's director of content Amanda Rees said: "We are delighted that Pobol y Cwm will be returning to the screen very soon.

"This iconic and long-running series is a key part of S4C's schedule and has been attracting followers and fans worldwide for decades.

"I know that our viewers and soap superfans want to catch up with the residents of Cwmderi as soon as possible."

Kate Oates, head of continuing drama series for BBC Studios production said: "We're thrilled that we can get the cameras rolling again on Pobol y Cwm, hot on the heels of restarting Holby City and EastEnders.

"The cast and crew are raring to go and excited about delivering new episodes for fans across the nation."